Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

‘We’re fully behind you’ – Chelsea fans react to Tuchel’s appointment

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Thomas Tuchel PSG Ligue 1
Getty
The German has been handed the responsibility of managing the Blues following the dismissal of legendary Frank Lampard

Ardent Chelsea followers in Nigeria have taken to social media to react to the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the Blues’ boss.

The 47-year-old German was named as the Londoners’ permanent manager after Frank Lampard was shown the exit door by the club on Monday.

Before his new role at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel was in charge of Paris Saint-Germain where he was sacked in December despite leading the Parc des Princes side finish as runners-up in the 2019-20 Champions League.

    Tuchel will be in charge against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

    As usual, football fans – mainly Chelsea supporters are pleased with his arrival while wishing him all the very best.

