Were and Kasumba will be rivals at Zesco United - Maelo

The defender has tipped his former teammate to succeed after moving to Zambia in the current transfer window

defender George Maelo has warned Jesse Were to be wary of Umaru Kasumba's arrival at Zesco United.

Kasumba joined the Zambian champions in July and Maelo feels his former teammate could outshine Were.

Were had established himself as Zesco United's undisputable goalscorer and Maelo feels the competition is set to be stiff after the Ugandan international's arrival.

Kasumba scored a goal and provided an assist as Zesco United dispatched Green Mamba of Eswatini in the Caf preliminary first leg encounter on August 10.

"[Umaru] Kasumba will be [Jesse] Were's biggest rival at Zesco United and I feel he has already hit the ground running because as we speak he has a goal and an assist already," Maelo told Goal.

"Kasumba is the best finisher I have played with, and what drives him more is the hunger to succeed under whatever circumstances."

"What Kasumba has and I think will play a vital role in his career is the time he spent under coach [John] Baraza," Maelo explained.

"Kasumba and Baraza were very close especially during training sessions when he was at the club and I know he picked good lessons from a very good teacher.

"Baraza was a top scorer in the league and was a dependable figure for the national team during his heydays."

Maelo has no concerns as to whether Kasumba is set for a good time in Zambia.

"Zesco United will have good seasons ahead so long as they have Kasumba on board. What he learned in from Baraza to be precise will be key for him and the club," the full-back concluded.

Kasumba managed to score 17 goals for Sofapaka last season.