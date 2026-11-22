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Werder Bremen v Hamburger SV: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 22 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

Werder Bremen host Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga's northern derby at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen.

Werder go into the match sixth in the table, with considerably more breathing room than 11th-placed HSV. Both clubs are looking to make up ground.

The hosts have had an uneven season. A 0-1 defeat against VfB Stuttgart followed wins against Hoffenheim and in Mainz that had raised hopes of an upturn. Coach Daniel Thioune also has a lengthy injury list to contend with.

HSV travel to the Weser after a 3-1 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach, but Merlin Polzin's side lost three matches in a row before that. Their form remains inconsistent.

HSV will also be without Miro Muheim. The Swiss left-back has scored three times from distance this season and recently drew praise from world champion Christoph Kramer, but muscular problems rule him out.

Here's how to watch the northern derby live.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV?

Werder Bremen head into the derby with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost their most recent match 0-1 against VfB Stuttgart, having previously impressed with a 2-0 win against Hoffenheim and a 3-2 away win in Mainz. Werder scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

HSV have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. They beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 most recently. Before that, they lost twice to Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-3 each time, in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup. HSV scored seven goals and conceded seven over that period.

Werder Bremen v Hamburger SV: line-ups

Werder Bremen v Hamburger SV: form

Werder Bremen v Hamburger SV: head-to-head record

Werder Bremen v Hamburger SV: the tables