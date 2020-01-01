Wellington Ochieng': Tusker FC sign former Gor Mahia defender

The defender comes to strengthen the Brewers' backline in preparation for the forthcoming campaign

FC have confirmed the signing of former defender Wellington Ochieng'.

The 11-time champions have been strengthening for the new season aiming at challenging for the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League title. It is for this reason they have decided to bring onboard players who can help them challenge for the trophy.

"Ochieng' is now our player, he signed with us yesterday [Thursday]," Tusker FC chairman Daniel Aduda told Goal on Friday.

"He is an experienced player who will give us much-needed experience at the back. Ochieng' is also versatile and I believe he will be a valuable asset to the team."

The former Muhoroni Youth player was released alongside Edwin Lavatsa a couple of weeks ago.

The defender becomes the third player the Ruaraka-based side have signed in the transfer window. It started with experienced centre-back Eugene Asike extending his stay at the club by one year. Goalkeeper Robert Mboya also extended his stay at the club by another season as well.

Christopher Oruchum was the first signing for the former champions from the 13-time champions AFC .

"One of the things that motivated me to sign for Tusker is that Tusker is one of the biggest clubs in Kenya whereby we stand a chance to be exposed to big teams in Africa and outside the country," the defender said after completing the move.

"Having joined a team that was high-flying the previous season, I hope and pray that I will also add something and also help the team to achieve more than they achieved last season.

"There was a time I was really close to signing for Tusker when I was at Thika United but the deal did not materialize then I ended up going to AFC Leopards, then from there I have the chance again of joining this great club, which I have longed to play for."

Kevin Monyi is another player who has been signed by the Brewers on a two-year contract as well.

Monyi comes to help strengthen the whole playing unit for the local heavyweights, who last won a trophy four seasons ago.

Since then they have been chasing the league trophy unsuccessfully as Gor Mahia have won them in the subsequent seasons, and have sparingly participated in the domestic cup tournament.