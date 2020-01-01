Wellington Ochieng’: New Tusker star sends emotional message to Gor Mahia

The right-back has thanked the league champions for the support they gave him during his four-year stay

New signing Wellington Ochieng’ has penned an emotional message to the fraternity after leaving the giants.



On Friday, Goal exclusively reported that the right-back had signed for the Brewers on a two-year deal after Gor Mahia refused to renew his stay after four years at the club.

Tusker chairman David Aduda confirmed to Goal they had signed the player by stating: “Ochieng' is now our player, he signed with us yesterday [Thursday].

“He is an experienced player who will give us much-needed experience at the back. Ochieng' is also versatile and I believe he will be a valuable asset to the team.”

More teams

Ochieng’ has now taken to his social media pages to remember his four-year stay with the Kenyan champions and also thanked the fans for the support they accorded during his time at the club.

“Nothing but love and appreciation for the last four years,” Ochieng wrote on his social media pages. “Thanks to the amazing people who made this place feel like home.

“To the supporters of the magnificent Green Army for accepting me and making me feel like one of their own. To the staff, thanks for the hospitality without them I couldn't achieve as a player.

“To Marcelo Ferreira [Ze Maria], I will forever be grateful he gave me the privilege to represent this great club. To my teammates and former teammates, they are my brothers to share this journey with these boys has made me feel the luckiest fella in the game.”

Ochieng’ continued: “To my former skippers, Jerry Onyango and Musa Mohammed...My best friends and mentors’ no one deserve success more than these guys. To my own family, Mum and Dad my friends...my own “team”, they made the good times better and tough times bearable.

Article continues below

“I’m so grateful to have been part of this special team. And now on to the next adventure.”

The former Muhoroni Youth player was released alongside Edwin Lavatsa a couple of weeks ago.

The defender becomes the third player the Ruaraka-based side have signed in the transfer window.