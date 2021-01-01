Wellington Ochieng: Ex-Gor Mahia star explains delayed Tusker impact

The full-back moved to join the Ruaraka side before the season began but he is yet to play a single game for them

Tusker defender Wellington Ochieng has explained why he is yet to make an appearance since he joined the Premier League side from Gor Mahia.

The full-back believes the adaptation process has been quite a challenge since he made the move in the transfer season before the season began.

“It has been good so far and I feel at home," Ochieng told the Tusker website . "Adapting has however been a bit tough for me because it has taken some time, but I think I am almost there."

The Premier League winner with K'Ogalo also explained what he must do in order to break into Robert Matano's first eleven.

"I know that I must do my own bit, on top of what the coach gives in training to ensure that I am ready,” he added.

"I must focus to be stronger in areas I am strong and also perfect where I have weaknesses. I know my time will come."

"I am patiently waiting and working hard in training. This is a positive challenge for me and I have to continue showing my work in training and pushing hard.

"I know when I am given the chance I will be ready and slot in seamlessly into the team."

Matano has not been making many changes in his starting line up given the team looks stable and is comfortable at the top of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, the club's assistant coach Charles Okere explained how he is satisfied by the offensive organisation and stated they have to improve defensively.

"Offensively we were doing well but we had a few lapses in compact defending and that is one of the things we have tried to work on and perfect," Okere told the club's portal .

Okere also pointed out the importance of a break Tusker have enjoyed since they last played Ulinzui Stars and picked a 1-0 win.

"I believe it has been a good opportunity for us to go back to the drawing board and plan well for the remaining games of the season," added the coach.

"For us, the most important thing is how we play as a unit."

Tusker have enjoyed quite good form and are sitting pretty at the top with 35 points ahead of KCB who have 29 points although the Bankers have played one fewer game.