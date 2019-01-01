‘Well done Gor Mahia!’ – Kenyans react as K’Ogalo qualify for the group stage
Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch was the hero as Gor Mahia held New Star to a barren draw to progress to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.
Oluoch pulled fantastic saves especially in the second half to save the day for the Kenyan side and help the team qualify on a 2-1 aggregate win.
The East African side came into the match aware of the position they were in, and they required a draw of any kind to eliminate the Cameroonian side that needed a 1-0 win to reach the group stages for the first time in history.
Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the historic passage.
Well done Gor Mahia.....you have maintained the pride of Green Army.@OfficialGMFC pic.twitter.com/aiQewmMgBL — Opiyo James (@J_Jimnah) January 20, 2019
🔥🔥🔥
All smiles as K'ogallo qualify for the money stages of the #CAFConfederationsCup after a 0-0 stalemate against New Star de Douala in Cameroon.
Agreegate: New Star 1:2 Gor Mahia pic.twitter.com/uvAvi7OnFT — Mozzart Bet Kenya (@mozzartbetkenya) January 20, 2019
FULL TIME;
For the second year in a row GOR MAHIA have qualified for the group stages of the CAF CONFEDERATION CUP,
Well done to the boys.
NEW STARS DOUALA 0-0 GOR MAHIA (Aggregate 1-2). pic.twitter.com/Q4C8ut9iJx — mkalla mwambodze (@mmkalla) January 20, 2019
#CAFCC
FT
New Stars 🇨🇲 0-0 Gormahia 🇰🇪
(Aggregate 1-2)
Gormahia through to 2019 CAF Confederations Cup Group Stage, 2 Years in a row!!
Congratulations 🎊 @Tuyisenge250 🇷🇼 pic.twitter.com/OPb2AyLJuL — IMFURAYACU Jean Luc (@imfuraluc10) January 20, 2019
Gor mahia has done it again. Group stage waiting for us.#Sirkal — Aineah (@Aineah1) January 20, 2019
FULL TIME;
For the second year in a row GOR MAHIA have qualified for the group stages of the CAF CONFEDERATION CUP.
Well done to the boys.
NEW STARS DOUALA 0-0 GOR MAHIA (Aggregate 1-2).#sirkal # cafcc — GOR MAHIA (@GormahiaLive) January 20, 2019
Gor Mahia in the money again... good stuff. This time please FKF, KPL, Gor the club, plan well and let's see them progress even further than last year #Sirkal #CAFCC — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) January 20, 2019
Celebrations galore as @OfficialGMFC advance to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the second time in a row. That means Sh27M is in the bag 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
FT New Star 0-0 Gor Mahia [1-2 aggregate]#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/ueMdfIcSR7 — Cellestine Rebecca (@cellie_beckie) January 20, 2019
Also worth noting GOR MAHIA have kept a clean sheet AWAY in CAF club competition for the first time since 2nd of March 2013 in a 5-0 win against Anse Re Union (Seychelles). GOR MAHIA had gone 14 matches without one. #sirkal #cafcc — GOR MAHIA (@GormahiaLive) January 20, 2019
Congratulations are in order for the Mighty Gor Mahia FC for qualifying to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/4uC968MHkO— Kenn Okaka Kenya (@kennokaka1000) January 20, 2019
Gor Mahia Qualify
Brilliant Progress pic.twitter.com/BFXXyUbwrC — Benjamin Ogada (@benjamin_ogada) January 20, 2019
Hongera Gor Mahia @OfficialGMFC for qualifying to the group stages of CAF Confederation Cup for the second consecutive year!#CAFCC #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/ySzn0HNFk5 — Football Kenya (@FootballKenya_) January 20, 2019