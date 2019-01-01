Live Scores
‘Well done Gor Mahia!’ – Kenyans react as K’Ogalo qualify for the group stage

The Kenyan champions are through to the group stages of the competition after forcing a draw against New Star on Sunday

Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch was the hero as Gor Mahia held New Star to a barren draw to progress to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Oluoch pulled fantastic saves especially in the second half to save the day for the Kenyan side and help the team qualify on a 2-1 aggregate win.

The East African side came into the match aware of the position they were in, and they required a draw of any kind to eliminate the Cameroonian side that needed a 1-0 win to reach the group stages for the first time in history.

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the historic passage.

