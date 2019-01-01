‘Well done Gor Mahia!’ – Kenyans react as K’Ogalo qualify for the group stage

The Kenyan champions are through to the group stages of the competition after forcing a draw against New Star on Sunday

Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch was the hero as Gor Mahia held New Star to a barren draw to progress to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Oluoch pulled fantastic saves especially in the second half to save the day for the Kenyan side and help the team qualify on a 2-1 aggregate win.

The East African side came into the match aware of the position they were in, and they required a draw of any kind to eliminate the Cameroonian side that needed a 1-0 win to reach the group stages for the first time in history.

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the historic passage.

Well done Gor Mahia.....you have maintained the pride of Green Army.@OfficialGMFC pic.twitter.com/aiQewmMgBL — Opiyo James (@J_Jimnah) January 20, 2019

🔥🔥🔥



All smiles as K'ogallo qualify for the money stages of the #CAFConfederationsCup after a 0-0 stalemate against New Star de Douala in Cameroon.



Agreegate: New Star 1:2 Gor Mahia pic.twitter.com/uvAvi7OnFT — Mozzart Bet Kenya (@mozzartbetkenya) January 20, 2019

FULL TIME;

For the second year in a row GOR MAHIA have qualified for the group stages of the CAF CONFEDERATION CUP,

Well done to the boys.

NEW STARS DOUALA 0-0 GOR MAHIA (Aggregate 1-2). pic.twitter.com/Q4C8ut9iJx — mkalla mwambodze (@mmkalla) January 20, 2019

#CAFCC



FT



New Stars 🇨🇲 0-0 Gormahia 🇰🇪

(Aggregate 1-2)



Gormahia through to 2019 CAF Confederations Cup Group Stage, 2 Years in a row!!



Congratulations 🎊 @Tuyisenge250 🇷🇼 pic.twitter.com/OPb2AyLJuL — IMFURAYACU Jean Luc (@imfuraluc10) January 20, 2019

Gor mahia has done it again. Group stage waiting for us.#Sirkal — Aineah (@Aineah1) January 20, 2019

Gor Mahia in the money again... good stuff. This time please FKF, KPL, Gor the club, plan well and let's see them progress even further than last year #Sirkal #CAFCC — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) January 20, 2019

Celebrations galore as @OfficialGMFC advance to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the second time in a row. That means Sh27M is in the bag 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽



FT New Star 0-0 Gor Mahia [1-2 aggregate]#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/ueMdfIcSR7 — Cellestine Rebecca (@cellie_beckie) January 20, 2019

Also worth noting GOR MAHIA have kept a clean sheet AWAY in CAF club competition for the first time since 2nd of March 2013 in a 5-0 win against Anse Re Union (Seychelles). GOR MAHIA had gone 14 matches without one. #sirkal #cafcc — GOR MAHIA (@GormahiaLive) January 20, 2019

Congratulations are in order for the Mighty Gor Mahia FC for qualifying to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/4uC968MHkO Article continues below — Kenn Okaka Kenya (@kennokaka1000) January 20, 2019

Gor Mahia Qualify

Brilliant Progress pic.twitter.com/BFXXyUbwrC — Benjamin Ogada (@benjamin_ogada) January 20, 2019