'Welcome back to England' - How social media reacted to John Obi Mikel's move to Middlesbrough

After a two-year stint in the Chinese Super League, the 31-year-old is back in England but not in the top-flight league

John Obi Mikel's move to Middlesbrough has been welcomed by fans on social media despite the fact that he will be playing in the Championship.

The Nigeria international joins Tony Pulis' men on Thursday as reinforcement to strengthen their squad for promotion to the Premier League.

He left Chelsea for Tianjin Teda in 2016 and fans are delighted to have him back in familiar surroundings where he two top-flight titles and three FA Cups with the Blues.

Welcome back to England @mikel_john_obi legend of all time 💙 — TRIPLE BLUE LION (@triplemaurice) January 24, 2019

Good signing. More please. UTB — David Mohan (@weameo) January 24, 2019

The ultimate big game player — shaun cleary (@ShaunnCleary) January 24, 2019

Welcome to the Boro lad. Absolutely buzzing to have you here. 😍 — Jen Hayton (@JenniferHayton_) January 24, 2019

Massive signing for Middlesbrough FC. If they don't manage to gain promotion this year then for sure it can't be far away. — Neil Burns (@Kloppfollower72) January 24, 2019

New start for John Obi Mikel.



Still think he could do a good job in the Premier League but could help Boro's promotion push. https://t.co/9QxfbKI6sT — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 24, 2019

When you realise John Obi Mikel and David Luiz were born on the same day... in the same year... and are the same age... 😳 pic.twitter.com/C20RlHx93v — Goal (@goal) January 24, 2019

Good to have Mikel back in England. Not a bad move joining Middlesbrough and earning approximately £160k before tax monthly isn’t bad. He has every reason to smile. pic.twitter.com/zgJvFdd8R2 — Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) January 22, 2019

And the award for the most bizarre transfer of the window goes to... 🏆



Middlesbrough and John Obi Mikel! 🤨 pic.twitter.com/wvIHYlPFvd — Goal (@goal) January 24, 2019

Mikel has won so much in his stellar career.. So much love for this man.. Wishing him all the best at Middlesborough. https://t.co/VHrq1v5rAW — Ikenna David (@Chuks_Dave) January 24, 2019

Have to say, wasnt expecting Mikel, at 31 going on 32, to return to England. It just might work; can't see him playing every week, but he can be managed. Pulis gets a Charlie Adam-style distributor, and crucial experience to aid Boro's promotion push. — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) January 24, 2019

Welcome back to England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 John Obi Mikel! Good luck at Middlesbrough! Unsung hero. 👏 pic.twitter.com/x9JqHKIm80 — Chris Wright 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@chriswrightzz) January 24, 2019

Best of luck to the often under appreciated former blue, John Obi Mikel, who is back in England joining Middlesbrough today! pic.twitter.com/9VUURGnMWo — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 24, 2019

"We've got Mikel,

John Obi Mikel,

I just don't think you understand.

The midfield man, the African Zidane,

Oh we've got John Obi Mikel" #UTB — Jonathan Bowes (@realjonnybowes) January 24, 2019

True superstar, bring that class on — paul jones (@pauljon98761602) January 24, 2019

Good luck @Boro @mikel_john_obi would have loved to have seen you back in a @ChelseaFC #Chelsealegend — Joe French (@JoeFrench) January 24, 2019

Quality signing ! Hope he produces the goods — listo (@listyBoro) January 24, 2019

Welcome to the Boro @mikel_john_obi hope to see great things from you a cereal winner hopefully you can give some of that experience to the younger members of the squad pic.twitter.com/7B14dv7kIL — Lee Patton (@Lee_patton93) January 24, 2019

Lets hope he can bring something to our static midfield. Welcome to Boro John Obi Mikel. ✌🏼 — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) January 24, 2019