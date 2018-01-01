Live Scores
Manchester United

'Welcome back Man Utd!' - Fans react to Solskjaer's five-star debut

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The Red Devils thumped Cardiff City 5-1 in the former striker's first game in charge following the sacking of Jose Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a five-star debut as Manchester United manager.

The former United striker oversaw a thumping 5-1 win over his former charges, Cardiff City.

A Jesse Lingard double, as well as goals from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial, gave Solskjaer the perfect start to his time in the dugout.

Editors' Picks

And fans are already champing at the bit to see United back in action, while a number of cheeky Tottenham fans hope that Solskjaer's form continues, so Mauricio Pochettino remains in north London.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Next article:
'This is just the start' - Rashford enthused by five-goal opening to Solskjaer's tenure
Next article:
Solskjaer starts with Man Utd’s most potent Premier League performance since Ferguson
Next article:
Rooney backs Solskjaer to fix Manchester United fractures after Mourinho
Next article:
Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup wrap: Ismaily, Mazembe reach group stages, Al Masry eliminated
Next article:
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 3: Ribery double narrows the gap
Close