Wekesa talks recovery path after unceremonious Gor Mahia exit

The former Sony Sugar forward left K'Ogalo in January following a serious ACL injury which meant he never had an impact at the club

Former striker Curtis Wekesa has revealed he is now almost fit again after a prolonged anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Wekesa was dropped by Gor Mahia after half a season with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions after he was signed from Nairobi Stima before the current season began.

He arrived injured and left the club in January still unfit but the winger has revealed his recovery journey is going well.

“I have recovered and I have begun some light training. It has been a long healing journey but I am glad that there's finally some light at the end of the tunnel,” Wekesa told Goal.

“I am training on my own and, hopefully, in the next few weeks I will be able to train normally.”

The former forward added he is not in a hurry to look for another club but hints at making a return to action in the 2020/21 season.

“For now, I am not focused on looking for a club because I want to recover fully first and I am confident that I will be able to get a club for next season,” he concluded.

The 20-year old winger played a key role for Nairobi Stima in the 2018/19 National Super League season and scored nine goals and assisted in 15 more.

He had joined the Green Army on a four-year contract before the injury shattered his dreams.

Richdonald Bolo, Dennis Oalo, Raphael Asudi and Robert Okoth were the other players to leave Gor Mahia in the last transfer window.

Bolo returned to Gor Mahia Youth as Asudi joined Posta while Okoth did not find an immediate club to join.