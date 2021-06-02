Wehliye: Saudi Bank economist interested in succeeding Gor Mahia's Rachier

The Kenyan-born economist has persistently made public his wish to lead the local heavyweights

Saudi Central Bank Senior Advisor Mohamed Wehliye has escalated his interest in succeeding Ambrose Rachier as the chairman of Gor Mahia.



Wehliye, a well-known Kenyan economist, is a vocal supporter of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League club and has never shied away from expressing his interest in the position of chairman.

In a recent tweet, Wehliye joked that President Uhuru Kenyatta made a statement on June 1 implying that he is the next chair of Gor Mahia.



The President was leading Kenya to celebrate her 58th Madaraka Day - the yearly celebration commemorating when Kenya attained its independence from Britain in 1964.

This year's ceremony was held in Kisumu, a city where Gor Mahia enjoy a huge support base.



"What did the president say during his Madaraka Day speech? They said that it is me who will take over the leadership of Gor Mahia and that is how I have won," the economists tweeted.

Wach mar ker Uhuru ne owacho e chok'ruok mar Madaraka ne obaya...bende ne owacho ni Baba oromo? Nwach mano gi an kao ker mar Gor Mahia...ariyo go te ema oromo! — Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) June 1, 2021

After K'Ogalo defeated Wazito FC over the weekend, their fourth win in a row, Wehliye welcomed the winning streak registered by the local heavyweights, saying it resembles his dream to take over from Rachier.

"Gor Mahia's winning streak continues. Just like my dream to replace Mugabe [ a name that has been synonymous with Rachier due to his long stay at Gor Mahia] is on course In sha Allah," he tweeted then.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia's winning streak continues. Just like my dream to replace Mugabe is on course in sha Allah. — Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) May 31, 2021

Rachier was elected unopposed in the 2020 elections after he changed his mind and decided to contest having earlier said that he would leave the post.

The experienced administrator has been at the helm of the club since 2008 and it is under his reign that Gor Mahia ended a long Premier League drought when they won the title in 2013.



They retained it in 2014 and registered an unbeaten record in the 2015 season but surrendered the title to Tusker in 2016. From 2017 up to date, K'Ogalo have reigned supreme in the local scene even after changing coaches every now and then.



They have, however, failed to reproduce the local success on the African stage as they have been eliminated at the preliminary stages of Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup on most occasions.

Gor Mahia have also had to deal with biting financial challenges that have seen them lose key players over the last few years.