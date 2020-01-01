Webo reveals secret behind number of AFC Leopards clean sheets

Ingwe kept their 12th clean sheet of the season during their Sunday match against Ulinzi Stars

AFC goalkeeping coach Lawrence Webo has revealed the secret behind the high number of clean sheets AFC Leopards have kept this season.

Webo, who doubles up as Harambee Stars goalkeeping coach, said the goalkeepers are motivated and always train for a game at a time as they focus to remain as imperious as possible.

Webo also explained the importance of having Ugandan Benjamin Ochan as their senior goalkeeper. Ochan is the only foreign player who remained at the Den when others fled due to financial difficulties.

“On the goalkeeping area we have done a big job and having [Benjamin] Ochan onboard is good because he is a very experienced goalkeeper having played for the national team too. He has been a big boost for us,” Webo told AFCTV.

“We are approaching every game with a different approach and that explains why my goalkeepers have been doing a good job. It is important to study the opponents and know their weaknesses and strength so that we can prepare how to tackle them.

“So far we have kept 12 clean sheets and we hope for more because the goalkeepers are motivated and ready to go.”

Ezekiel Owade is AFC Leopards' second goalkeeper and has been used sparingly this season.

Webo further revealed they will launch a good campaign in the FKF this time around in order to reward their fans and get a slot to play in the 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup.

“We need to keep playing well and win matches and our position [in ] will be decided at the end of the season. Our plan is to keep winning our matches and for the cup tournament we are set for it and we are very hungry for success in that tournament,” the coach said.

“It was not long when we represented our country, the team and the fans on the continent and we are going to take the tournament with the seriousness it deserves.

“We are not going to let our fans down.”

AFC Leopards won the domestic cup in 2017 and will face Elim FC in the Round of 32 of the current campaign at Kenyatta Stadium on February 16.