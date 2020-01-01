Webo has red card rescinded & will be present at rescheduled PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir clash

The former Cameroon international was at the centre of a racism storm which saw the Champions League group stage decider abandoned

UEFA have rescinded the red card that Pierre Webo received during 's postponed clash with , and he will be present when the fixture is restarted.

Basaksehir assistant coach Webo was sent off for his reaction to alledged racial abuse from fourth official Sebastian Coltescu when PSG played host to the Turkish outfit on Tuesday night.

UEFA have officially reversed that decision ahead of the rescheduled fixture, which will kick off from the 14-minute mark at 5:55 on Wednesday.

More teams

Basaksehir have confirmed the news via their social media channels, while European football's main governing body has released a statement outlining their plans to conduct a full-scale investigation into the incident.

Article continues below

The statement on UEFA's website reads: "In accordance with the Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed today to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident and the events that led to the UEFA group match between Paris Saint-Germain-İstanbul Başakşehir FK being abandoned.

"Information in regards to this investigation will be made available in due course."

More to follow.