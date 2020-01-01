Webo: AFC Leopards coach lauds FKF's Goalkeepers Trainers course

The former custodian believes the initiative will help breed top goalkeepers in the country

AFC goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo has lauded the Football Federation (FKF) efforts to ensure goalkeeper coaches are professionally trained to help develop quality custodians in the country.

FKF rolled out the Goalkeeping Course that benefited 54 local goalkeeper trainers and the former Kenya international is delighted with the initiative.

"I want to thank the Federation for the effort they have put to make sure at least this time around, the goalkeeping coaches have proper education about goalkeeping," Webo told Goal.

"I can see the course happening for the first time since I started playing football in Kenya; we have never had such a course. So this is a plus for the Federation and it has at least shown some commitment it aspires as far as football is concerned."

The veteran trainer is now sure the country can breed top goalkeepers who can perform in all levels.

"With such training we have had, it is good to go back to the grass root to teach upcoming goalkeepers and I hope in the near future we will be having good goalkeepers coming up, who can compete in the club level, national and international level.

The courses are part of an education initiative taken up by the Federation with an aim of training 10,000 coaches in basic and advanced coaching. FKF is aiming at creating a pool of local coaches with CAF C, CAF B, and CAF A licenses within the next two years.

A couple of days ago, former chairman Yappets Mokua stated the Federation has nurtured talent in the country.

"The new regime under [Mwendwa] has done a tremendous job," Mokua told Goal.

"They have raised the bar in Kenyan football over the last four years, and have done much better than the previous regime.

"We have seen age-group games and creation of age-group teams such as Kenya U23 and Kenya U16 that has helped nurture young talent.

"You can simply not compare what Mwendwa and his team have done with what the previous regime did, I don’t think it is comparable."

Mwendwa is facing stiff opposition in his bid for another term in charge with four aspirants fighting to unseat him.

Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya is leading the race alongside CEO Omondi Aduda, ex-Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga, former FKF NEC member for Coast Twaha Mbarak and ex-Cecafa boss Nicholas Musonye.