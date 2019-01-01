‘We will give our best against Nigeria’, vows Egypt defender Mohamed Hany

The Super Eagles will be hosting the Pharaohs in a tuneup game as part of their preparation for the African showpiece

Mohamed Hany has stated that will give their best when they play in Tuesday's international friendly.

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2019 as Group E leaders following their 3-1 victory over Seychelles on Friday while the Pharaohs, who have also booked their place in the competition, will host the African showpiece.

Both sides kick-start their preparation for the tournament with a meeting at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet and 's Mohamed Elneny will be leading the young Pharaohs in the absence of their star player and forward Mohamed Salah while Nigeria will be without captain Ahmed Musa who has been excused from the squad.

And the 23-year-old defender who will be hoping to make his third senior appearance for Javier Aguirre’s men has stated that the team will deliver an impressive performance in the tie.

“I have been playing with the Egyptian national team at different levels, and now I am achieving my dream to play with the first team,” Hany told ON Sport, per Kingfut.

“The average age of the national team has gone down recently, that has been great as the youth are learning from the experienced ones,”

“Nigeria’s game is going to be difficult. We are going to take every game seriously. Everyone is fighting and ready to give his best for the team,” he concluded.