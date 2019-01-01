We will get a good result minus the suspended players, affirms Gor Mahia official

K'Ogalo managed to pull a 1-0 win against Petro Atletico in the final Group D match to book a historic quarters slot

is confident of getting a positive result against RS Berkane of in the quarter-final of the Caf Confederations Cup.

The Kenyan champions will host their opponents on April 7 at the Kasarani Stadium with a number of senior players set to miss the first leg encounter. Led by head coach Hassan Oktay, Harun Shakava, prolific forward Jacques Tuyisenge, fullback Shafiq Batambuze, and Ernest Wendo will miss the clash against the Moroccan side.

Aduda insists that the absence of the four players plus the coach will not affect their target of getting a convincing result ahead of the return leg set for April 14 in Morocco.

“We have players, who in the absence of the suspended one, can perform well in the quarters against RS Berkane. I have no doubt whatsoever in their abilities when it comes to delivering a positive result

Article continues below

“All we want is support from everyone, the fans, the government, and the ministry and all stakeholders as we are in a crucial stage of the competition,” Aduda told Goal.

Oktay, Wendo, and Batambuze will serve a suspension due to red cards received during their final Group D match against Petro Atletico from Angola.

However, keeper Fredrick Odhiambo has been cleared to play in the match.