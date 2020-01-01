“We will deliver for fans’ – Wanyama assures as Kenya take on Comoros

The Harambee Stars captain says they will miss the presence of fans at Kasarani but promises to reward them with a win

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has assured fans they will give them a win they face Comoros in the qualifying match on Wednesday.

The player only arrived in camp on Monday night and managed one training session with the team ahead of the first of the two meetings between the two sides over the coming days.

Wanyama has now urged the fans to stay at home and follow them on TV owing to the Covid-19 restrictions and further assured them they will do their best to give them a win.

“Health is important, stay safe, stay at home, tune in to the TV and watch the game from home,” Wanyama said as quoted by Standard Sports. “We know they wanted to be with us as much as we wanted to be with them. We will give our best to make sure we get the three points.”

On his part, returning goalkeeper Arnold Origi has promised to write a new chapter with the team, starting with the match against Comoros.

“It feels good to be back in the Harambee Stars team, it’s always an honour,” said Origi, who is returning to the team after five years out.

“People talked about me playing for the national team knew that this chapter was never closed. I still have some unfinished business, this is something that kept me working hard and I wanted to be in the best shape possible when this opportunity came.

“I’m feeling well and playing some of my best football. It’s a difficult time, stay patient, stay strong and we shall overcome. This is the beginning of something special. We want to write a book that will be talked about for generations. Tomorrow [Wednesday] we write the first page. Stay positive, we will do our best and preserve the pride of the nation.”

On Tuesday night, the two players – Wanyama and Origi – entertained fans as they battled it out in a Playstation FIFA 21 match.

