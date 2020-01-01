'We will carry the day' - Ghana coach Tagoe seeks revenge against Kenya

The Black Queens coach urges her side to redeem their image when they face Harambee Starlets in the final group tie on Tuesday

coach Mercy Tagoe says her side is ready to get their revenge when they take on in the final Group B game of the Turkish Women's Cup on Tuesday.

The Black Queens suffered a third-round elimination against the Harambee Starlets in the African Women's Olympic qualifier no thanks to Gentrix Shikangwa's extra-time strike in Karasani last October.

Following a 4-0 win over B, the West Africans are hoping to wrap up their campaign on a high with a win over David Ouma's side, who suffered a 5-0 defeat against in Alanya.

And the coach, who led the Black Queens to the 2018 Wafu Women's Cup triumph in Cote d'Ivoire, is confident they can see off Kenya.

“As we all know, we have a pending match against Kenya, a side we played against during the [2020] Olympic Games qualifiers," Tagoe told the Ghana FA website.

"We drew at home and we were beaten by a lone goal in Nairobi through a penalty in the 119th minute.

“We are currently in the same hotel and have fraternized for some time now but their demeanour tells a lot. All we need is not to focus on them but the pending match. All the girls are resolute.

"We’ve had our training sessions and after some pep talks with the ladies, I realized everybody is ready to play. There is also no complacency as nothing is impossible and everybody is ready.

“We ask for total support and prayers and we believe that with training, prayer, concentration and focus, we will be able to overcome Kenya. I strongly believe that we will carry the day.”