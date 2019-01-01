'We were the better team' - Lampard proud of Chelsea 'character' despite Liverpool loss

The Blues may have suffered another defeat at Stamford Bridge, but the coach is happy with the way they fought back against Jurgen Klopp's side

Frank Lampard says he is happy with 's performance against on Sunday, insisting they were the better team despite losing 2-1.

Liverpool went 2-0 up within 30 minutes against the hosts, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino finding the net at Stamford Bridge.

Before Firmino's header, however, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount had a goal disallowed for offside and the home side began to fight back in the second period, as N'Golo Kante fired past Adrian and Mount and Michy Batshuayi passed up chances to score.

The loss leaves the Blues with just eight points, while their defensive record is the worst it has ever been after six Premier League matches. Furthermore, Lampard is the first Chelsea boss in 31 years to fail to win any of his first four home games.

But Lampard believes his team deserved more from the encounter and is confident they will accumulate more points if they maintain that level of performance.

He told Sky Sports: "Performance wise we were the better team. We had more energy in our game, character and spirit.

"That’s why the crowd applauded at the end. Let's take this forward."

The 41-year-old had no arguments about the decision to disallow his side's goal, though he admits that it had an effect on his team's confidence.

"I like to think we might get a couple in our favour, but you can see Mason is a tiny bit offside," he added.

"We have to get on with it. It is a sad thing for the celebration and the moment but if we are looking for correct decisions that is where we are at. It changes the atmosphere in the crowd, on the pitch. We are slightly deflated and they get a boost. We deserved to be level at that point.

"No home wins we want to change and I believe we will if we play like that. The reality is younger players have come into the team. We lost two number nines we had last year and we can't change that."

Article continues below

But the Chelsea legend is proud to see young players like Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori excel for the senior side as the club look to compensate for their inability to sign new players.

"People say the [transfer] ban is a bad thing for Chelsea and in the short term, of course, but in the long term if we can have a vision, with the likes of Tomori, Mason, Tammy, then hopefully it will be really good for us," he said.

"But in the short term there might be occasions with things like today happen."