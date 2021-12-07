'We were surprised with way Gor Mahia players played in Otoho d'Oyo draw' - Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has admitted the entire technical bench was left surprised with the way the team played against Otoho d'Oyo in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Nyayo Stadium in the Caf Confederation Cup assignment.

The Kenyans came into the match trailing by a solitary goal from the first leg, and fans and supporters at large expected them to turn the tables on their opponents and make it to the group stage.

However, Roland Okouri - who was also on target in the first leg - scored in the 10th minute before John Macharia replied two minutes later. But it was not enough as K'Ogalo were bundled out 2-1 on aggregate.

We were surprised by the players

"The way the team played on Sunday was poor by all standards, it was not close to the way we played in Congo," Omollo told GOAL on Tuesday.

"All departments, starting from the goalkeeper to the strikers, were down. I think again it was because of pressure to win in front of the fans, remember it has been long since playing before that crowd, I believe it affected them.

"Gor Mahia are not used to playing long balls, it is about short passes and build-ups, but we were surprised to see players using the tactics. In general, it was a poor outing for us and we paid the price."

Otoho capitalised on our weakness

The former Kenya international has further explained how playing with a thin squad affected the team.

"If you were keen, we made just one sub, Alpha Onyango being replaced by Sydney Ochieng'," Omollo continued.

"Our opponents had the pleasure of making five substitutions, and they made them in areas we were weak. So it was hard for us to counter them with our 16 players.

"I take the opportunity to thank them for their sacrifice, it has not been easy. Now we are fully focusing on the league, aiming at winning it to make a return to Caf competitions next season."

On the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table, Gor Mahia are placed fourth with 14 points from six matches. They managed four wins and two draws, scoring seven goals and conceding just two.

Kariobangi Sharks are top with 16 points, so too second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz who have an inferior goal difference. KCB are third with 14.