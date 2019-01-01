We were not good enough against Posta Rangers, says Mathare United coach

The slum boys' needed three first-half goals to register a 3-1 win against the relegation-threatened Mailmen

assistant coach Ali Salim says his team could have beaten Posta by a bigger margin in a Kenyan Premier League match on Thursday.

Ali says failure to play in two weeks had affected the team so much.

“We had not played for ten days but they had played on Sunday meaning they had the rhythm and we did not. Actually, we could have scored more goals had we played our usual game.”

The former head coach was, however, not comfortable with the way his charges played especially in the second half.

“Players were comfortable after scoring three goals in the first half and sometimes when you get more goals in that period, you have to sharpen the mental aspect to avoid lapses after the break.

“Rangers came back stronger and were playing long balls behind our defense but we managed to hold them and get a win,” Ali told Goal.

The result put Mathare United third on the log with 34 points from 19 games.