'We still don't know Wazito FC players' - Kimanzi after Kariobangi Sharks loss

The tactician is confident his team will rise after a heavy defeat in their opening game of the FKF Premier League

Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi conceded the game against was tough but stated he is not disappointed with the result despite losing 4-0.

The Nairobi-based side came into the match optimistic of getting a good result but a below-par display especially in the first half and early in the second half cost them. The tactician states the time for their preparations were limited and it contributed to the huge loss.

"It was a tough game for us but a good one for [Kariobangi Sharks]," Kimanzi told Goal.

"We cannot say we are disappointed whatsoever, results are results. We are just starting the season and we have to give players some time [to adapt and for us the coaches as well].

"We are just starting it. All in all, the players did their best.

"Working with them for about three, four days was not enough but we are impressed that everyone tried to give the best."

The immediate former Harambee Stars coach went on to point out what might have contributed to the loss.

"Some players were excited to prove to the new coach and bench that they are ready and I am delighted I have seen they are good players we can work with," Kimanzi continued.

"These are the players we are trying to understand and it is the reason we made use of the five substitutions available to see what each can give us. You must give players a chance to see how they behave on and off the ball.

"We have had no chance of playing friendly matches with them and this was a game which we have used to know the team."

The 44-year-old Kimanzi was unveiled as Wazito coach on November 19.

The coach took over from Fred Ambani who was fired alongside his technical bench that included assistant coach Salim Babu and goalkeeper trainer Elias Otieno.

John Kamau was appointed the assistant coach.

Ambani and his team were fired after failing to convince management that they were the right people to steer the team forward. Wazito FC's 2-1 loss away to Zoo FC in Kericho played a major part in their dismissal.