‘We respect but don’t fear them’ – ‘Ghost’ Mulee roars ahead of Kenya vs Comoros

The Harambee Stars coach is confident they have what it takes to beat the islanders in their first meeting of the Afcon campaign

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has admitted they have respect for their opponents Comoros but they don’t fear them going into the match on Wednesday.

will host the islanders in the first of their two meetings set for November on Wednesday at Kasarani and coach ‘Ghost’ believes they have done enough to get a win against them on home soil.

“I cannot promise the fans anything but one thing I know we are going for the three points,” ‘Ghost’ told Goal on Tuesday. “We respect them [because they are a good side], but we don't fear them.

“They have good players [most of them playing in Europe], and they have also started very well in the qualifiers and nobody knew they will go and beat Togo at their own backyward, so we know how tough and good they are and they can hurt you if you ain't careful, but we don’t fear them.”

On how he feels taking charge of the national team for the first time in ten years, Mulee said: “It is just another day in the office, you anticipate many things but definitely I am looking forward to the match.

“I have been in coaching for many years, and it is a driver, even if you don’t drive a car for more than a decade, if you get a car you will still drive it, and that is the same as coaching, so I don’t feel any pressure, I am ready to start well.

“We cannot complain at all, we have had late arrivals [of professional players] but there is a mission that we must accomplish, and looking at the days we have been training together, it doesn't look that bad because we have had the chance to rectify a few mistakes here and there.”

Mulee continued: “We have to respect Comoros having won away against Togo, it means they are a tough team but we have to win here so that we can slow them and also reduce their gap at the top of the group.”

The last time Kenya played against the island nation in Nairobi was in the 2015 Afcon qualifier on May 8, 2014, when they emerged 1-0 winners with the return leg ending 2-2 after goals from Victor Wanyama and Clifford Miheso.

Kenya are currently second in Group G after managing two draws from their first two matches, 1-1 against and the same scoreline against Togo.