'We often don't realise what Zidane has achieved' - Casemiro backs coach ahead of crucial Gladbach game

The Merengue are in danger of bombing out of the Champions League in the group stage in Wednesday's final round of matches

Casemiro has made clear 's squad are firmly behind Zinedine Zidane as they aim to avoid a hugely embarrassing exit.

Madrid have become accustomed to success in Europe's premier club competition under Zidane, having lifted the trophy three times during his first spell in charge.

However, the reigning LaLiga champions were dumped out at the last-16 stage last season, going down 4-2 on aggregate to , and are in serious danger of failing to make it out of their group for the first time ever.

Los Blancos sit third in the table going into the final round of fixtures, when they will play host to leaders in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

Having also faltered in the early stages of their title defence, Zidane's future has come into serious question – and missing out on the knockout rounds would only increase speculation he could be set for the sack.

Midfielder Casemiro, however, insists the under-pressure head coach retains the faith of his players.

"What am I going to say about Zidane? He has made history, last year he won two trophies. We often don't realise what Zidane has done," the international said.

"The season is strange, it's true. The pre-season was not good and playing every two or three days is difficult.

"The team is with the coach. And I value what he has done and what he is doing."

Madrid have only lost one of their previous five meetings with Gladbach in European competition, albeit three of those fixtures have ended in draws.

Zidane has only failed to make it out of the group stage once in his entire career, back in 2000 when he played for . Casemiro is confident Madrid will not suffer a similar fate this season, as they prepare for the game as if it were a final.

"We know that tomorrow is the most important game of the year," he told the media. "We all know that tomorrow is a final. We have to face it as if it were a final.

"We've been taught at this club that you don't play finals, you win them. We're not thinking about anything other than winning.

"We know there is a good opponent and they're top of the group, so we have to respect that. But, we're going out to win."

As for Gladbach, the club are looking to reach the Champions League knockout phase for the first time at the third attempt, having previously failed to do so in 2015-16 and 2016-17.