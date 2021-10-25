'We need to write history' - Salah reveals Liverpool's half-time talk at Manchester United

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has revealed they were keen to write history at Old Trafford in the Premier League assignment against Manchester United.

An initial brace from the Egyptian and strikes from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota ensured the Reds led 4-0 at half-time before the Pharaohs captain completed his hat-trick in the second half to become only the second player in the club’s history to do so at Old Trafford.

According to Opta, the previous player to do this was Fred Howe, who achieved the feat in 1936, when he netted a treble against United.

Further, the 5-0 loss for the Red Devils against their fierce rivals was their biggest margin of defeat against their rivals for well over a century.

"After half-time, we were talking in the dressing room that we need to write history, we just need to keep going and keep scoring goals, try to score as many as you could," Salah said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"A chance like that will not come often. So we just tried to do our best to win the game like that. We knew before the game it was going to be tough if we wanted to win the game, which is what we did.

"From the beginning of the season, we tried to win each game. We just play for the title because a team like Liverpool, players like that, a manager like that, we need to play for everything, to play to win everything.

"It doesn’t matter if now the beginning [of the season] is over or not – in our head, from the beginning, from the pre-season, the manager talked to us [that] we need to win the Premier League, which hopefully we’ll go for that."

Salah was on the scoresheet in the 10th consecutive game on Sunday and has commented on his rich form in front of goal.

Article continues below

"To be fair, as [long] as the team keep winning, I’m more than happy. I’m always trying to give assists – the first one I could have gone alone but I gave it to Naby [Keita]. I’m always trying to give my best for the team to win, which is the most important thing," he added.

"As a team, I think from the beginning we just tried to play our football, we just tried to get the ball in between the lines – and I think we did that. We tried to keep the ball as long as we could, creating more chances. We were lucky to do that in the first half and score from that."

Liverpool are currently second on the table with 21 points, one behind leaders Chelsea.