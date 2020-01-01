‘We have to win no matter what’ - Vihiga United’s Okoth promises to turn tables on Kisumu All-Stars

The Vihiga tactician has vowed to do everything in their means to get a win and earn a quick return to the top-flight

coach Sammy Okoth is confident they have what it takes to the turn tables and seal their place in the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season.

The Vihiga-based club suffered a 2-1 defeat against Kisumu All-Stars in the first leg of the play-off and will meet again on Wednesday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, with the overall winner guaranteed a spot in the top-flight.

Vihiga, who were relegated to the lower-tier last season, must win by a 2-0 margin to be assured of earning the slot, and their coach Okoth is confident they will do the job away from home.

“We lost the first leg because of our own mistakes, and I am very happy that the players have accepted it was their mistakes and they have promised me a different ball game in the return leg,” Okoth told Goal on Wednesday.

“My players also know we don’t have the advantage going into the match and they have promised me to turn the tables, we have to win, we must win the battle because we deserve to play in the top-flight.”

Okoth has also rallied his troops to maintain discipline throughout the clash by stating: “Discipline is key today especially for our defenders to ensure we don’t concede early goals and penalties that might put the game beyond us. I believe in my players and if we play according to plan we should be able to win,”

After losing to All-Stars in the first meeting, a visibly angry Okoth said: “The early penalty undid our game plan completely. “We rushed into every decision we made after that and it played hugely to the benefit of our opponents.

“All-Stars’ plan also seemed like it was geared around creating stoppages as there were too many of them and the game never really flowed.”

A double from Willis Otenda ensured that All-Stars have the advantage going into the return leg with Dennis Wafula managing a consolation for Vihiga.

Kisumu All-Stars, promoted at the end of the 2018/19 season from the National Super League (NSL), found their maiden campaign in the top-tier tough and now have to navigate the playoffs to remain in the top-flight.

They only managed to register eight points, two wins, two draws, and 12 losses before the league was cancelled in May.