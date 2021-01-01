‘We have to talk about the big teams’ calendars’ – Barcelona boss Koeman speaks out after Villarreal win

Barcelona kept their hopes of the Primera Division title alive with a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday, but head coach Ronald Koeman said afterwards that his team has been ground down by a busy schedule.

The Catalans have played 48 matches since the season began in September, cramming in six matches in the Copa del Rey and two in the Supercopa in addition to their regular league commitments.

Indeed, had Barcelona negotiated their last-16 tie in the Champions League successfully, they would have already racked up 50 games for the season. It is a situation that Koeman believes needs to be examined.

What did Koeman say?

Speaking after his side fought back to win in Villarreal, he said: "We played a lot. We have had trips away, with extra time, especially in the Copa del Rey.

“We have spent a lot of energy and we are fighting for La Liga for our mindset, not with our physical situation.

“I know that televisions are important and we have to accept it, but we have to talk about the big team's calendar.”

Such views echo those already expressed by the likes of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola or Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp earlier this season.

The bigger picture

With the Copa del Rey already won, Barcelona are hunting La Liga and moved into third on Sunday, level on points with Real Madrid in second and with a game in hand.

Despite lagging physically, Koeman believes the title remains on.

"I never said the double was impossible, but I think when you are not the leader you have to go game by game,” he said. “We have six matches left, we are there, the team wants to win another big title. Game by game is the best way to win this league.”

Barca still have six matches left, including a potential decisive home match with leaders Atletico Madrid on May 8.

