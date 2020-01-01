Van Dijk: Liverpool have taken it to another level

The Dutch defender believes his side have been incredible this season and were worthy title winners

Virgil van Dijk has declared that took their season to "another level" after claiming a long-awaited Premier League title.

Having missed out on the trophy by a single point to last year, the Reds have dominated this campaign with City's 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Thursday handing Jurgen Klopp's side the title with seven games to play.

Liverpool have lost just one game and drawn two others in the league this season with the club on course to set a new Premier League points record.

More teams

Van Dijk has been key to the Reds' success on the pitch with his side conceding a league low 21 goals across 31 matches so far this season.

As Klopp's side began their title celebrations, Van Dijk quickly reflected on what Liverpool had achieved this season and how they managed to up their game after falling short in the league last year.

"It's unbelievable, what a season. We've been incredible," Van Dijk told BT Sport.

"To be part of this group of players and part of this journey is incredible and I am very proud to be able to call myself a Premier League winner.

"Of course, I watched the [Man City/ ] game. I don't watch too many games but the game felt like it was taking ages and never ended. When the free-kick went in from Kevin [De Bruyne] - what an incredible goal by the way - I was getting nervous, and I haven't been nervous in a while.

"But after that it was just celebration time and we are all proud of each other. I can't really describe the feeling to be honest.

Article continues below

"In the league this year we have taken it to another level. We have been so consistent and played so well."

Liverpool are now hoping to convince Klopp for a few days off to celebrate with their next game against Manchester City set to kick off at the Etihad Stadium on July 2.

Guardiola was quick to pay tribute to the Reds after losing to Chelsea, admitting his side failed to match the level of passion the title winners showed in every match this season.