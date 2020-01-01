'We got nervous' - Man City boss Guardiola questions his team's mentality

The Spaniard has promised to "try and find solutions" after a chastening afternoon at Etihad Stadium

boss Pep Guardiola admitted his side were “nervous” against Leicester and questioned their mentality during the humbling 5-2 defeat on Sunday.

Guardiola’s side made the perfect start against the Foxes, taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez’s spectacular fourth-minute strike, but collapsed after Jamie Vardy’s penalty levelled the scores shortly before half-time.

Vardy put the Foxes ahead at the start of the second half with a neat flicked finish, before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Nathan Ake pulled a goal back but further strikes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans sealed a thumping victory for the Foxes.

It was the first time a team managed by Guardiola has conceded five goals and the first time City have shipped five goals at home since 2003.

Speaking after the game Guardiola showed some frustration at Leicester’s counter-attacking tactics, but admitted his side should have performed better at both ends of the pitch.

"They defend so deep and the lack of creating chances we got nervous,” he told the club’s website. “They did not want to play, they just wanted to counter-attack.

"We know that Vardy runs from far, far away and [Harvey] Barnes you have to control him. But the moment we started to get nervous, we thought we were not doing well.

"We are not going to create 10 chances. We have to know it is difficult. Even at 5-2 Leicester were in the 18-yard box.

"I am not going to give up, I am going to try to find solutions.

“Yes of course it’s tough, we have to accept it, it’s still the second [Premier League] game.”

Guardiola also questioned his players’ mentality, suggesting his side lost belief after they failed to quickly add to their early lead.

“We played for 30 minutes so good – we scored a goal in [the fourth] minute,” he added to reporters.

“But then we started to believe we were not playing good when it was the opposite. We are not strong enough to be stable and patient.

“We started to think we were playing bad. We told them at half-time they were playing good, try to be patient and the rest will be in our hands.”