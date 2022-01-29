‘We gifted them three goals’ – Aribo laments Rangers draw against Ross County

Joe Aribo feels Rangers' 3-3 draw against Ross County was ‘disappointing’ while ruing the late goal conceded in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership outing.

Buoyed by their 1-0 triumph over Livingston on Wednesday, the Gers travelled to Victoria Park – with the ambition of securing another win.

They got off to a flying start with debutant Amad Diallo putting them ahead in the fifth minute. The hosts restored parity in the 25th minute before taking the lead four minutes later.

However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men stepped up their game in the second half to regain their lead. And when it appeared like they would be cruising home with all points, the Staggies surrendered their lead to go home with one point.

Speaking to Rangers TV after the six-goal thriller, the Nigeria international expressed his displeasure at the outcome in Dingwall.

“I think it is very disappointing. We lost focus a few times and we gifted them three goals. You can’t do that away from home,” said Aribo.

“It is very disappointing because we gave it our all. We were 2-1 down at half-time and we knew we had to give ourselves a reaction.

“That is what we did to go 3-2 up. So, to concede so late on and it being another mistake is bitterly disappointing.

“You can never really dwell on performances good or bad. We know we have to dust ourselves off and get ready to do what we can to put in a good performance on Wednesday.”

Aribo had been missing in action for Rangers due to his involvement in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations – where the Super Eagles crashed out in the Round of 16.

His presence breathed life into the Gers midfield and supplied the assist to Diallo. The Super Eagle is in awe of the Ivorian who was subsequently replaced by Fashion Sakala in the second half.

“It was a nice feeling to be back out there with the boys and to be involved. I am happy to be back here,” he continued.

“It was really good to see [Diallo]. He was a constant threat every time he got on the ball. He got his numbers in getting on the scoresheet and that is good to see.”