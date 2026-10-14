'We feel very frustrated' - Aurelien Tchouameni hits out at officials as Real Madrid star addresses midfield concerns

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Aurelien Tchouameni has voiced the growing sense of annoyance within the Real Madrid dressing room regarding recent officiating standards. Speaking ahead of a high-profile European encounter versus Roma, the French international admitted that the squad is feeling the strain of controversial decisions on the pitch.

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Frustrations boiling over at the Bernabeu

"I don't want to talk about the referees. We feel very frustrated. But what matters is that we won the match," he told Marca in the wake of their LaLiga win over Villarreal. The statement highlights a difficult balancing act for the Madrid stars, who are clearly aggrieved by recent events but are wary of facing disciplinary action for speaking too freely.

The sentiment expressed by Tchouameni was later echoed by his manager, suggesting a unified front within the camp regarding the standard of refereeing they have faced in recent weeks across both domestic and continental competitions.

As the team prepares for their next hurdle, the pressure on officials to deliver consistent performances is only set to increase. Real Madrid's history with European competition often brings these topics to the forefront, and Tchouameni's bluntness suggests that the internal conversation regarding referees is far more heated than what is usually revealed to the public. The French star's priority remains the scoreboard, but he has certainly sent a message to the governing bodies that the players are losing patience with the current state of play.

The great midfield debate continues

Beyond the officiating drama, Tchouameni was also tasked with addressing the ongoing tactical debate surrounding Real Madrid’s engine room. Following the departure of legendary playmakers, there has been constant discussion in the Spanish capital about the lack of a "pure brain" or a traditional creative hub in the centre of the pitch. Critics have suggested that the current crop of midfielders, while physically dominant and technically gifted, lack the specific profile needed to dictate the tempo of matches in the way their predecessors did.

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Tchouameni, however, was quick to defend the quality within the current squad and his own role in the system. "I have my opinion, it's a topic of yours. We are elite players who work so that the team wins," he replied when asked about the perceived lack of a creative director in the middle.

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His response reflects the confidence of a group that has consistently delivered results despite external doubts about their tactical makeup. The French star believes that the collective effort and versatility of the current midfield personnel are sufficient to meet the club's lofty objectives.

When journalists attempted to push him further on whether the club needs to dip into the transfer market for a different profile of midfielder, Tchouameni masterfully deflected the pressure. "What matters is tomorrow's match. That is for him, for the coach or the president," he added, effectively passing the responsibility for recruitment decisions to the club's hierarchy. It is a mature stance from a player who has become a vital component of the starting XI, proving that his focus is firmly on the grass rather than the boardroom.

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Focusing on the task in Rome

The conversation eventually turned to the immediate challenge on the horizon: a difficult away fixture against AS Roma.

"Roma is a tough opponent, very difficult," the midfielder noted, showing respect for the tactical hurdles his side will have to overcome. He went on to emphasize that the internal harmony of the team remains intact, stating: "The atmosphere is good in the team. What matters is that we fight to be champions."

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This drive for silverware remains the ultimate motivator for the squad, regardless of the challenges they face from officials or the skepticism from the media regarding their tactical evolution under the current management.

Ultimately, the pre-match briefing served as a reminder of the unique pressures that come with representing Real Madrid. Between handling officiating controversies and defending the team's tactical identity, Tchouameni demonstrated why he has become a leader for both club and country.

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The focus now shifts to the pitch, where Los Blancos will look to silence the doubters and overcome the "frustration" of the past few weeks with a definitive performance in the Italian capital. Winning, as Tchouameni suggested, is the only real solution to the problems they face.