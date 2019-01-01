'We feel invincible' - Solskjaer confident Man Utd can beat PSG in the Champions League

The Red Devils boss is confident his side can go to Parc des Princes and pull of a Champions League upset against Thomas Tuchel's team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his squad believe they can beat on Wednesday night in the , stating there is an “invincible” feeling at the club.

The Red Devils have won 13 of their 16 games under Solskjaer's management, with the only defeat coming at home to PSG.

Despite the fixture being at Old Trafford, United fell to a 0-2 loss in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against the club.

They now face a trip to Parc des Princes to take on Thomas Tuchel’s sideand are aiming to pull off a famous upset and advance to the last eight of the competition.

Solskjaer will be without Paul Pogba for the clash due to suspension after he was sent off in the first game, but the Norwegian is confident his side can still emerge victorious despite the Frenchman’s absence.

“I have to say that we feel invincible,” Solskjaer said after Saturday's 3-2 win against Southampton. “We feel that every game we are in with a chance to win.

“The belief is here now, I have to say. They are confident going into the game, even knowing that we are 2-0 down.

“We know it is going to be difficult, we played them here and they are a good team, and we have got loads of injuries, but there’s a few boys here that will want to be part of it.

“Certainly, for our players they know what we are capable of and we have spoken about it.

“They know that they are part of a special club that can do something like this. We are not going to go there and lay down. We are going to give it a go.

“We have got to go for it. We have a mountain to climb. But we have quality players.”

Following the clash against PSG, Solskjaer’s next task will be to prepare his players for a fixture against on Sunday.

The two sides are battling for a top-four finish in a bid to secure Champions League football for next season, with there currently being just a point between the two clubs in the table.