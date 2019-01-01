We don't own Vihiga United, says Vihiga County Government

Effort to support the team is being derailed by the national government's failure to release funds to the county governments

The County Government of Vihiga has distanced itself from Vihiga United saying that they do not own the Kenyan Premier League side.

According to Victor Watende, the County’s Communitarian Director, Vihiga County’s role stops at the sponsorship which is being derailed by the delay by the national government to release funds to the county governments.

“County Government of Vihiga does not own Vihiga United,” Watende said in a statement after a section of fans accused the Moses Akaranga government of neglecting the team.

Watende further revealed that lack of proper legislation on how to run the financial affairs of the team also makes it hard for the County government to pump resources at the club due to fear of lack of accountability.

“This is the fact that is commonly forgotten. It just sponsors. It’s like Kakamega Homeboyz complaining that Kakamega County has refused to fund them. The team knows very well that there is no proper legislation that was put in place for its funding and also for the team to properly account for what it receives from the County.

“Basing on the sponsor/sponsor agreement it had with the county, the county does its very best to support the team but the National Government delays in most cases to release funds to County Government. This has not only been up sounded and accentuated by Vihiga County but also the Council of Governors. What happens if the funds delay to come and the team is playing almost every weekend?”

Vihiga United have a tough match this weekend when they face league leaders Mathare United.