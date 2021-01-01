'We don't even need to speak to each other' – Mahrez talks up telepathic link with Man City star Bernardo

The pair combined for the Algeria international's goal as Pep Guardiola's team stretched their lead at the top of the table

Riyad Mahrez says he has developed a telepathic connection with Manchester City team-mate Bernardo Silva on the field after they beat Everton 3-1 on Wednesday.

Both players found the net in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park, with Silva holding up the ball on the edge of the box and teeing up Mahrez to make it 2-1 before rounding off the scoring himself.

Mahrez now has six goals from 18 appearances in the league this season and he credited his partnership with the Portugal international for his latest strike.

What was said?

He told Amazon: "We tried to pass and move to find space to score the goal. We [himself and Bernardo Silva] have always had a good connection, we don't even need to speak to each other - we know where we are. We all know each other."

The Algeria international was happy with his team's display and says confidence is high among Pep Guardiola's squad after collecting their 17th consecutive win in all competitions.

"It was a good performance, we played good again. It is a shame to concede the goal in the first half but we haven't conceded many," he added.

"We train so well, so we know the movement. When you keep winning and scoring goals the confidence grows. It is difficult for the opponent. We are in a very good moment."

City extend lead at the top

Guardiola's team are now 10 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League after 24 matches.

They have become heavy favourites to lift the title this year, but Mahrez says they are not getting carried away just yet.

"I don't know about the title, we only think about the next game - Arsenal," he said.

After the trip to north London to face Arsenal on Sunday, City will turn their attention to the Champions League as they take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the first leg of their last-16 tie on February 24.

