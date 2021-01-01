'We do not appreciate our own players' - Vihiga United's Okoth

The tactician believes the local-based players will start giving their best on the pitch once they get motivated

Vihiga United head coach Sammy Okoth believes players in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League should feel valued for them to feel motivated and give their best on the pitch.

Initially, even in the national team, the players abroad have been given first priority even when they are struggling for playing time in their respective clubs. However, in recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee gave them a chance and they did not disappoint as they settled to a 1-1 draw with Egypt before defeating Togo away 2-1 in Group G qualifiers.

The former Zoo FC coach believes the local-based players are not valued and it impacts their performance.

"We do not appreciate our own players, especially those in our league," Okoth told Goal on Monday.

"We never praise and talk positively of our own. We must value them and they will do their best on the pitch. For instance, those who were given a chance in the [Afcon] qualifiers against Egypt and Togo proved a point.

"They should be given chances and should not be overlooked."

Okoth further added his opinion on what our teams should do to emulate Tanzania Mainland League champions Simba SC who made it to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi finished top of Group A with 13 points, two more than defending champions Al Ahly. AS Vita finished third with seven points while Al Merrikh finished bottom of the group with just two.

"It is obvious as a country Simba's progression will not benefit us in any way," he continued.

Article continues below

"But we should borrow a leaf from them. Teams have to plan well for the competition and that includes good preparations. It is the only way we can perform well in continental assignments."

Currently, the FKF Premier League is on hold as the Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended all sporting activities as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A couple of days ago, players were vaccinated hoping the suspension will be lifted in about two weeks time to allow teams to complete their season.