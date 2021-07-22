'We cannot keep conceding' - Omollo reacts after Gor Mahia's loss to Kariobangi Sharks

The caretaker tactician will be sharpening his attack in the remaining matches to ensure more goals are scored

Gor Mahia interim coach Sammy Omollo believes his charges gave easy goals in their 2-1 loss to Kariobangi Sharks in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

It was forward Erick Kapaito, who opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before Robert Onyango grabbed the second in the 71st minute and despite second-half substitute Jules Ulimwengu pulling a goal back in the 89th minute, Sharks held on for maximum points, six from Gor Mahia, having won the first round meeting 4-2.

The ex-Harambee star is unhappy with the way the reigning league champions are shipping in goals.

"It was not a good outing for us, not at all. The game was very bad on our side, we should have done better in preventing the goals we conceded, starting with the penalty," Omollo told Goal.

"John [Ochieng] wouldn't have rushed to go for the tackle, because the opponent was not that dangerous, thanks to where he was facing he would have been patient. But I cannot blame him much, it was his first game and he is still learning.

"We should also improve in the final third because we had many set pieces which we did not capitalise on.

"Players should be sharp in attack, and our defence needs to improve as well because we cannot keep on conceding in every match we are playing. Like the goals we conceded, to be honest they were very easy goals we gave."

The tactician has now pointed out he will have to improve the players in the final third to ensure more goals are scored. The 51-year-old also explained why the team has not been stable lately.

"In the remaining seven matches the focus will be on the attack, we have to sharpen it and ensure players take the chances," Omollo continued.

"The defence also needs some work; it has been a challenge in the last seven games, we have been making changes owing to several reasons which have made us inconsistent."

Omollo also wished the club's former captain Kenneth Muguna well after he moved to Azam FC.

"I wish Muguna all the best; it is our wish that players should perform well and grab the opportunity to play abroad. He has created an opportunity for another player but I am confident he will perform well."