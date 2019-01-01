'We can still do it' - Koulibaly backs Napoli to bounce back from Europa League loss to Arsenal

The Italian visitors were outshone by the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday which leaves their European dreams in jeopardy

Following their 2-0 defeat to in the first leg of the Uefa quarter-final, Kalidou Koulibaly is confident that can still overturn the result and progress to the semi-final.

Aaron Ramsey's opener and Koulibaly's own goal in the first half summed up a disappointing night for the Partenopei who now face an uphill challenge in the return leg.

The outfit now need to overturn the deficit by scoring two goals or more to advance to the last-four stage.

And the Senegalese centre-back is positive that the team can get the job done at home having lost just a game at the Stadio San Paolo in the both the Uefa and Europa League this campaign.

"We can still do it, San Paolo will be business. I believe it; we can still do it," Koulibaly tweeted.

Il reste encore une possibilité! Au San Paolo il faudra un exploit.

J’y crois: on peut le faire.



Possiamo ancora farcela! Al San Paolo servirà un’impresa.

Io ci credo: possiamo farcela!



Before next week's outing against Unai Emery's men, Koulibaly will be looking to help Napoli return to winning ways against on Sunday and end a two-game winless run in the Italian top-flight.