'We can still do it' - Koulibaly backs Napoli to bounce back from Europa League loss to Arsenal
Following their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of the Uefa Europa League quarter-final, Kalidou Koulibaly is confident that Napoli can still overturn the result and progress to the semi-final.
Aaron Ramsey's opener and Koulibaly's own goal in the first half summed up a disappointing night for the Partenopei who now face an uphill challenge in the return leg.
The Serie A outfit now need to overturn the deficit by scoring two goals or more to advance to the last-four stage.
And the Senegalese centre-back is positive that the team can get the job done at home having lost just a game at the Stadio San Paolo in the both the Uefa Champions League and Europa League this campaign.
"We can still do it, San Paolo will be business. I believe it; we can still do it," Koulibaly tweeted.
Il reste encore une possibilité! Au San Paolo il faudra un exploit.— Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) April 11, 2019
J’y crois: on peut le faire.
Possiamo ancora farcela! Al San Paolo servirà un’impresa.
Io ci credo: possiamo farcela!
🇬🇧 #ArsenalNapoli 2-0 🇮🇹
🇪🇺 #UEL
🇸🇳 #KK26 #l
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/zrvI1X2bMb
Before next week's outing against Unai Emery's men, Koulibaly will be looking to help Napoli return to winning ways against Chievo on Sunday and end a two-game winless run in the Italian top-flight.