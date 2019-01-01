'We can beat them' - Milner hoping for third time lucky against Barca

The Reds will face the Spanish side in the semi-finals of the Champions League and the midfielder has fallen short at Camp Nou twice in his career

James Milner believes can cause problems for favourites despite his own forgettable experiences at Camp Nou.

Milner was part of Manuel Pellegrini's teams that bowed out at the first knockout stage in 2014 and 2015.

The Reds will face Lionel Messi and his illustrious team-mates at a deeper stage of the competition, having swatted aside to reach the semi-finals, and the 33-year-old believes their playing style under Jurgen Klopp can pose tough questions of any opponent.

"We can beat Barca but we know it will very tough," Milner told reporters. "I've been there a couple of times in the knockout stages with City and not got the right result, so hopefully it is third time lucky for me.

"They are a strong team and it is a tough place to go but I don't think they will have played too many teams with the style we play either. It will be difficult.

"They are a team full of great individual talent and a great side too. The Camp Nou is a fantastic stadium and a fantastic place to play with a great atmosphere. It will be very tough and we will have to be at our best but tough for them too.

"Over the last couple of seasons, with the teams we have beaten in the Champions League, we should go there with confidence no matter how tough it is going to be.

"I'm sure you can see in this year's run and in games when things haven't been going well that we have got the experience. We have been there before and know how to get results."

Another great night - back-to-back semi-finals... now we get ready for Sunday #jobdone #YNWA pic.twitter.com/8U9s6qrSrh — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 17, 2019

Attentions return to the Premier League, with Liverpool travelling to relegation-threatened on Sunday after City take on a side that dramatically eliminated them from Europe in midweek.

Both teams have set a relentless pace at the top of the table and Milner believes Liverpool must win all their remaining games – and reach a points haul of 97 – to become champions.

"That is what we will have to do. That is what we will try to do," he added, with City's game in hand meaning last season's centurions can still go on to 98 this time around.

"There are a lot of tough games coming up and it won't be easy. We are used to a game every three days and when the pressure is on towards the end of the season it maybe takes a bit more out of you.

"But the team has been fantastic in terms of how we have dealt with it all."