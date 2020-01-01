We can all learn from Fernandes' mentality, says Man Utd boss Solskjaer

The midfielder has become an integral player for the Red Devils and the coach hopes others can adopt his focus and desire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes the rest of his squad can learn a lesson from Bruno Fernandes when it comes to getting into the right mindset.

The international midfielder has impressed for the Red Devils since his January move from .

Fernandes is United's top scorer in the Premier League this season with six goals and has chipped in with three assists. He has also netted three times in the and set up another.

The 26-year-old has become one of the leading figures in the dressing room as well as on the field and Solskjaer hopes he can influence others around him.

"I’ve been [a player] in a team and I like a team where it is not just the manager or the coaches who shout," the Norwegian coach said.

"I want players to take responsibility and put other players into their place at times when that is necessary because they’re out there fighting for one cause and that is for the team to win.

"I think once in a while you just have to take a rollocking. Not that Bruno is just giving out rollockings, he is also instructing, and I think we can all learn from his mentality and mindset.

"If it is 2-0, he wants 3-0. If it is 4-0, he wants 5-0. He always wants to improve and for the team to improve.

"If we keep on improving, we have a very good opportunity because this squad is going places."

Solskjaer is also happy with centre-back Harry Maguire's improvement in recent weeks.

The captain played an important role as his side beat Basaksehir in the Champions League and and in the English top-flight.

“He’s probably never looked back since the international break because he is improving, getting better and better, as the rest of the team is," Solskjaer said.

“He is his own harshest critic as well, he’s a leader and he’s never been afraid of fronting the team or standing up there when things go against him.”

United are 13th in the Premier League and eight points behind leaders , though they have played two matches fewer. They face on Sunday before returning to Champions League duty with a home game against on Wednesday.