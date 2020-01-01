'We believe in the Scudetto' - Lazio's Luis Alberto hoping Serie A season can be completed

The Spaniard wants to see the current campaign finished with his side in the race for the title

midfielder Luis Alberto hopes can resume in early June for his side to continue their title bid.

Serie A was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Lazio sitting sitting second and just a point behind .

It remains uncertain when, and if, the season will resume, but Luis Alberto hopes it can get back underway in June.

"Now we believe in the Scudetto. We are there and we cannot deny being in the running to win it," he told Onda Cero via Instagram.

"I think we can start playing in early June, but it is difficult to give an exact date. It depends on the evolution of the virus.

"Hopefully everything will be done as soon as possible. I want to finish the championship. It would be right both for us who are at the top of the standings and for those who are fighting not to be relegated. And I am not saying this because we are in second place."

Luis Alberto, the former midfielder, has impressed for Lazio since arriving in 2016.

He has been linked with a return to boyhood club , but Luis Alberto said he would be renewing his contract with Lazio.

"I have always said that Sevilla is my home and that I would like to return," he said. "But now my future is in white and blue. We are well under way for the renewal, I believe it will come soon."

Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare recently declared it would be a disaster if the Serie A season isn't finished and should be completed out of respect for those that have died due to Covid-19.

"The season must be completed. The championship must go on out of respect for the dead and all the fans," the Lazio chief told Sport 1.

"The time is not yet ripe to decide on the cancellation. The number of infected people is decreasing and interrupting the season would be unfair. For Italian football, stopping here would be a disaster.

"We will try to prevent this from happening with all our strength. In Italian football over 75 per cent of clubs finance their budget through TV rights, if these revenues were not there, it would come to collapse."