'We are the Blues' – Mikel, Drogba & Eto’o celebrate Chelsea’s Champions League triumph

Following the Blues’ victory over the Citizens, the African football icons have joined the rest of the world in celebrating Thomas Tuchel’s men

Didier Drogba, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien and Samuel Eto’o have sent congratulatory messages to Chelsea following their Champions League triumph.

The Stamford Bridge giants silenced Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao to be crowned as kings of Europe for the second time in their history.

Profiting from an assist from Mason Mount, Kai Havertz slotted the ball into the net after beating goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

That 42nd-minute effort separated both teams in Portugal as Pep Guardiola’s men would have themselves to blame for their inability to turn things around despite boasting of superior ball possession.

As the world continues to celebrate Thomas Tuchel’s men, the former Chelsea stars have taken to social media to join the celebration.

Essien - who spent 14 years at the club - and was part of the Blues’ team to help the Londoners win the European diadem for the very first time in 20212 took to Instagram to laud the heroics of his former side.

“Here they are the Champions of Europe. Congratulations boys. You guys did it again. Bravoo,” the former Ghana international wrote.

After leaving Chelsea, the midfielder played for AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung and Sabail before announcing his retirement.

In the same vein, former Nigeria international Mikel represented the club for 11 years before departing for China’s Tianjin Teda in 2017 was not left out.

“Well done boys, we are the blues,” the Stoke City midfielder wrote.

After spells at Barcelona, Inter Milan and Anzhi Makhachkala, Eto'o signed a one-year deal with the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee in 2013.

Although he did not win any silverware at Stamford Bridge during his trophy-laden career, the Cameroon football legend congratulated the two-time European champions.

“The best,” the 40-year-old captioned his post on social media.

For Drogba, he lauded the team captained by Cesar Azpilicueta for their confidence.

“We believed, they believed,” according to the 43-year-old.

The two-time African Player of the Year enjoyed an unforgettable spell with the English club following his move from Olympique Marseille in July 2004 for £24 million.

There, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three Carabao Cups and two FA Community Shields.