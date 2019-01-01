'I can see why Pochettino is frustrated' - Kane laments Spurs for making 'same mistakes as five years ago'

Tottenham threw away a two-goal lead at Olympiacos in their Champions League opener, continuing a worrying trend of defensive fragility

forward Harry Kane has said he can understand manager Mauricio Pochettino's frustration after watching his side throw away a two-goal lead at Olympiacos on Wednesday.

Spurs reached the final last season where they fell to , but Wednesday was not an encouraging start to their new European campaign.

Goals from Kane and Lucas Moura gave Tottenham a 2-0 lead after 30 minutes of their Champions League Group B opener, but the lead would not last.

Daniel Podence scored before the break for the home side before a penalty from Mathieu Valbuena secured a share of the points for the Greek side, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Pochettino was upset after his side appeared to be on course for victory, and Kane could not blame the Argentine for feeling that way.

"You can see why the manager is frustrated," Kane told the BBC. "He has been here for five years now and we are still making similar mistakes as we were the first year.

"We are not young any more, we are not inexperienced, we have played in big games for club and country.

"We have to try to find a way to get around it and improve and get better. That is all we can try to do."

Tottenham have won just two of their five Premier League games thus far this season, similarly throwing away a two-goal lead to in a 2-2 draw as well as falling to a shock 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at home.

Pochettino is far from happy with his team's start to the season, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

"In the beginning of this season we are conceding a lot of chances and lots of goals and we need to change that," Pochettino said.

"The only way we can change is being more demanding from ourselves.

"That is the way we are going to approach the different days and be more consistent."

Tottenham return to Premier League action with a game against on Saturday. Their next Champions League match will come against on October 1.