'We are still in shock' - Turkey idol and former Barca keeper Recber hospitalised with coronavirus

The former Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Barcelona shot-stopper, according to his wife, rapidly developed symptoms and tested positive for the illness

legend Rustu Recber was rushed to hospital after falling ill with coronavirus, the ex-goalkeeper's wife revealed on Saturday.

Recber, 46, represented the likes of , and Antalyaspor during his glittering career, while he also enjoyed a brief spell in with .

He is Turkey's all-time record holder for appearances, having earned 120 caps over almost two decades between the posts for his nation.

More teams

Recber is now receiving treatment in Turkey following a positive diagnosis for the pandemic virus.

"I would have liked to give you better news while being transparent about the truth but I'm sorry to say that my husband is hospitalized with the diagnosis of Covid-19," wife Isil confirmed on Instagram.

"Everything was normal when he suddenly developed symptoms really fast and we are still in shock. These are critical and difficult times.

"My only request is for people to have conscious and be respectful. My test was negative along with my son and my daughter. He's in hospital and we are not allowed to see him.

"This is the most difficult part, not being able to be with him. God is great and he's entrusted to Turkish doctors. These days will pass too. Please do not spare your prayers. #YouAreStrongRR."

As with much of the rest of the world, Turkey has been severely affected by the advent of Covid-19.

To date the nation has just under 7,500 confirmed cases, while more than 100 people have died due to the illness.

The Super Lig initially continued while football in the likes of England, Italy and Spain came to a halt, with matches taking place on the weekend of March 15 behind closed doors.

That proved the last round of fixtures in the nation, however, as on March 18 activities were suspended with 26 of 34 matchdays fulfilled.

Players both past and present have rallied behind the fight against coronavirus with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo donating significant sums to charity.

Many clubs across Europe have also agreed to pay cuts for players and staff as they look to survive in the wake of all football activities coming to a standstill.