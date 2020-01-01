We are in negotiations with FKF and authorities on Amrouche's fine - Sports CS Amina

The state's stand on the tussle between the former coach and the local FA could lead to sanctions from Fifa if the issue is not resolved

The Kenyan government discussed Adel Amrouche's outstanding Kes109 million payment for wrongful dismissal by the Football Federation (FKF), according to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Kenya could be banned by Fifa if they fail to settle the fine within an extended period of 30 days but Amina has revealed the government's stand has not changed.

“We are still on the negotiations table with FKF and the relevant authorities within the government. But our stand as the government remains that we will not pay Amrouche any money,” Amina told NTV.

“FKF must go and negotiate with Amrouche and see how to solve this whole issue whether to pay him in instalments or delay the payment altogether.

“We are, however, still in talks with the federation as they also must be in negotiations with the coach.”

Amina, however, revealed the ministry will always offer the necessary help to national team players as they have been doing in the recent past.

“Our sole target is to help our players grow and we will continue pursuing this course,” she added.

“It is our prayer that we use the time we have now to look for money to help foster sporting fraternities in the country.

“Let us not use our time to sort out wrangles at the administrative levels and it is our hope FKF and Amrouche reach an agreement soon.

“We are ready to help the players and we will support them because they are our ambassadors. We would like them to remain focused and not to be diverted in any way,” added the CS. “We have always supported them since last year and at the beginning of the current year and this support will not end soon.

“We are making sure wrangles will not affect them in any way.”

“FKF leadership must come and agree with us in a common way we can help each other grow soccer in the country.”