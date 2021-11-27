'We are in charge' - Ringera committee asserts authority after Mwendwa's High Court application

Football Kenya Federation Caretaker committee under retired judge Aaron Ringera has asserted they are in charge following Nick Mwendwa's application in the High Court seeking to stop them from operating.

Mwendwa moved to court to stop the committee from discharging its duties, but the court dismissed his application, and now Ringera affirms they will discharge their duties as delegated to them by the Ministry of Sports.

In Charge

"The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) caretaker committee wishes to inform our stakeholders that we were on November 24th, 2021, served with a petition filed in the High Court as Case No. E473 of 2021: Nick Mwendwa and Others versus Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage and Others," a letter signed by Ringera and obtained by GOAL, read.

"The matter came up for hearing before the High Court yesterday, November 25, 2021, for an application by the petitioners to inter alia stop the operation of the FKF caretaker committee. The High Court did not grant any interim orders. A ruling on this matter will be delivered by the High Court on December 16, 2021.

"We, therefore, wish to clarify that the FKF caretaker committee remains in charge of all football activities and is working round the clock towards the resumption of the various leagues."

The Ringera committee - with 15 members in office - has been in charge for over two weeks now after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed dissolved the FKF national executive committee following recommendations by the Registrar of Sports.

The disbandment of the Mwendwa FKF management came after a probe undertaken by an audit team and led to the arrest of the FA president with claims of fiscal mismanagement.

Recently, Ringera held consultative meetings with the Premier League clubs and the National Super League sides and agreed to have the leagues resume on the weekend of December 4th and 5th.

Upon resumption of office, the caretaker body suspended the leagues in the country for two weeks in order to give itself ample time to realign the sports calendar regarding the competitions placed under them.