Wazito's Dennis Gicheru and Zachary Gathu undergo knee surgery

Gicheru and Gathu have had their knees operated on just before the new KPL season starts

Two Wazito FC players have undergone surgeries just weeks before the Kenyan Premier League ( ) 2019/20 season starts.

Defender Dennis Gicheru and midfielder Zachary Gathu were both suffering from knee injuries that required surgery that could see the players miss the first few matches of the season as Wazito prepare to return to KPL action.

"The awesome captain (Dennis) Gicheru had a fruitful surgery. He is in good spirits and we wish him quickest recovery," the club said in a Facebook post.

"(Zachary) Gathu underwent successful knee surgery at a Nairobi hospital, bringing to an end months of agony in his meniscus," a statement on Gathu's surgery revealed.

The club’s physio Noel Mandy said he is confident Gathu will recover quickly but failed to confirm the expected date of return.

“The doctor conducted an excellent job. Now it is for Gathu to rest, avoid pressure on the knee and he will be back in no time," Mandy told the club's website.

The creative midfielder was also hopeful of a quick return.

“I will be back in no time," Gathu told the club's portal.

Wazito will play against on August 31 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.