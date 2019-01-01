Wazito win late to open seven-point gap and inch closer to top-flight promotion

Wazito are leading the standings with 75 points, seven more than second-placed Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima

Wazito FC opened a seven-point gap at the top of the table after a hard fought 2-1 win against Administration Police in a National Super League (NSL) match on Sunday.

Fred Ambani's side scored after the half-time break courtesy of Onyango Derrick but 10 minutes later Hillary Otieno leveled the scores. Lloyd Wahome then stole the show with his 90th-minute goal to hand the NSL leaders maximum points.

At Gusii Stadium, Shabana FC downed visiting Thika United 3-2 in an entertaining clash. Goals from John Musyoka, who scored a twice, and Murage Daniel were enough to hand coach Gilbert Selebwa's side maximum points.

The visitors scored their goals through John Walubuka and Ismael Musa.

Kisumu All Stars will face Police at Moi Stadium Kisumu on Monday, Nairobi Stima are scheduled to take on Kibera Black Stars, Ushuru will host Nairobi City Stars while relegation-threatened Migori Youth will face FC Talanta.

Full results from Sunday: Bidco United 4-1 Fortune Sacco, Eldoret Youth 1-0 Green Commandos, Coast Stima 1-0 Modern Coast , St. Joseph’s Youth 1-2, Kangemi All-Stars, Administration Police 1-2 Wazito and Shabana 3-2 Thika United.