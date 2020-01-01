Wazito will push to get positive result against Gor Mahia - Rupia

The lanky striker admits it will be tough against the defending champions but remains optimistic of getting a good result

Wazito striker Elvis Rupia admits their game against defending Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions on Saturday will be a tough one.

The two sides are meeting for just the third time in the top tier; the first time was in 2018 and K'Ogalo went on to win by a solitary goal at home before winning 4-0 away.

While the 18-time league champions have struggled financially, on the pitch things are different as compared to their opponents.

The striker believes they are prepared for the game and is hopeful of getting a positive result after 90 minutes.

"This is going to be a difficult game because every team is desperate for maximum points," Rupia told Goal on Thursday.

"We will give our best on the pitch, we want to win this game or at least get a positive result. It is a matter of pushing harder and believing in ourselves, that is the only way to get something from the game."

The former attacker is targeting a goal against the hosts but states it will be a collective achievement if they walk away with the victory.

"I am a striker and my main job is to score; so if the coach gives me a chance to play on Saturday, I will aim to find the back of the net. However, I cannot do it alone, I need my teammates to do it, we win as a team," Rupia concluded.

The game will be played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos from 4.15 pm. Wazito are currently 13th on the table with 11 points while K'Ogalo are at the summit with 29 points.