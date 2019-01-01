Wazito want to be among top teams in KPL - Fred Ambani

Ambani believes he has experienced players to help Wazito compete in the KPL after earning promotion

Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani is confident his team will give everything to be competitive in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The team was promoted to the KPL after finishing top of the National Super League (NSL) in the 2018/19 season.

As a result, the youthful tactician believes his side have what it takes to finish the upcoming season in the top positions.

"The KPL is a new challenge to us, it is a competitive league we know and it will be even tougher as compared to the NSL. However, we want to give our best and be among the top teams," Ambani told Goal.

"We have enough facilities as well as experienced players who can help us get positive results consistently. There is no room for complacency and that is why we want to ensure we have had a perfect pre-season."

Wazito, who were promoted alongside Kisumu All-Stars, will open their campaign at home against on August 31.