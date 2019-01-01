Wazito v Shabana National Super League match ends prematurely

Wazito won the first leg played at Gusii Stadium by a solitary goal and the ‘Glamour Boys’ were keen on avenging the defeat

The National Super League match between Wazito FC and Shabana FC was called off after the latter's fans disrupted play protesting what they believed was as an offside goal.

Shabana scored in the first half through Daniel Murage after a well-worked move. Wazito worked hard for the equaliser but it never came until late into the game, two minutes into the eight minutes of added time.

The Shabana fans felt that the goal should not stood, claiming that Onyango had scored from an offside position.

Despite pleas by officials to the fans to keep their cool, nothing worked and after about 20 minutes, the referee had no option but to call off the game.

Article continues below

In other matches played on Sunday, Nairobi City Stars claimed a 2-1 win against Coast Stars. Ebrimah Sanneh struck in both halves to help the Kawangware-based side to victory. Joshua Kamau scored the consolation for the Mombasa-based side.

Eldoret Youth defeated Kibera Black Stars 1-0 with Bidco United edging out Migori Youth by the same margin.

Kangemi All-Stars was defeated by visiting Kisumu All-Stars 2-0 at Camp Toyoyo.